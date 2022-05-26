Watch: Policeman hurts himself while trying to catch a six from Deepak Hooda

The incident happened in the 8th over of the innings when LSG needed a lot of boundaries.

LSG lost the game by 14 runs and were knocked out of the tournament.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing its climax. Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the final while Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be facing each other on Friday (May 27) to be the other finalist. RCB defeated Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

While Rajat Patidar emerged as a hero for the Red Army in the evening, another incident hogged the limelight during the chase. In the 8th over of the innings when LSG were trying to up the ante, Deepak Hooda slammed the fifth delivery from Shahbaz Ahmed over the deep extra-cover area for a massive six.

The ball sailed into the crowd and one of the police officers ended up hurting himself while trying to catch the ball. The ball was travelling at a rate of knots with Hooda playing the shot with all his might and the policeman made the mistake of trying to catch it and eventually hurt himself. He was seen holding his hand for some time after the incident.

Here’s the video where Policeman got hurt trying to catch a Six from Deepak Hooda

In case you are not able to watch the video, you can see it here: https://www.iplt20.com/video/46080/policeman-hurts-himself-trying-to-catch-a-hooda-maximum

As far as the match is concerned, LSG found themselves in trouble after putting RCB in to bat first. They picked their skipper Faf du Plessis for a golden duck while Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell didn’t do much. However, an unlikely hero in Rajat Patidar emerged for RCB and his hitting ability stunned LSG bowlers.

He played an attacking knock right from the word go and was helped by the LSG’s fielders as well, dropping him twice during his excellent knock. Patidar brought up his maiden IPL ton in just 49 deliveries ending unbeaten on 112 off just 54 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes to his name.

Dinesh Karthik also batted well with him slamming 37* off just 23 balls with five fours and a six and thereby propelling RCB to a mammoth total of 207/4 in their 20 overs. The chase was always going to be tough for LSG and it became tougher after Quinton de Kock got out early.

But Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul stitched a decent partnership to keep them in the hunt. However, in the process, the required run rate shot up significantly. Nevertheless, after not hitting many boundaries, the LSG skipper unleashed himself in the last five overs taking the team ever so close.

But he didn’t have much support from the other end which meant that RCB kept chipping away with wickets. In the end, LSG could only reach 193 runs in their 20 overs falling short by 14 runs.