WATCH: Prasidh Krishna's fiery yorker gets rid of Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

Making amends for his death-overs struggles previously, Prasidh Krishna delivered a fantastic spell of 3 for 22 in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Prasidh Krishna bowled a spectacular yorker to get the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 27).

Krishna bowled an exceptional yorker that hit the base of the middle stump of Wanindu Hasaranga, who couldn't get his bat down in time, for such was the speed and the accuracy of the delivery from RR and India pacer.

Having gone a little leg-sided to the ball arriving from the over-the-wicket angle for the right-arm quick, Hasaranga tried to farm the ball with his willow in the downswing. But his effort came to no rescue after Krishna let go a pinpoint yorker past him.

Prasidh Krishna, who has often fallen under scrutiny for his death-bowling, made amends for the last game's struggles with a top outing in the end-overs versus RCB in Ahmedabad.

Prasidh Krishna's top-class yorker

The yorker from Prasidh Krishna was seen in the 19th over of the RCB first-innings batting effort. Intent on big hits, Hasaranga made a little room for himself to try and carve the Prasidh Krishna yorker through the off-side. But the speed on the ball was such that by the time he could get his bat down, it had already thumped onto the stumps.

It was a delivery too good for the Sri Lankan lower-order batter, who simply had no response to the quality of the ball and had to make the long walk back to the pavillion. Krishna, who had faced widespread criticism for his death-bowling in the Qualifier 1 versus Gujarat Titans, made some nice amends in the must-win game against RCB.

The wicket of Hasaranga was part of the successive breakthroughs that Prasidh Krishna picked up, having gotten rid of RCB's in-form power-hitter Dinesh Karthik the previous ball. The pacer finished off the innings with wonderful figures of 3 for 22 off his 4 overs, helping RR keep RCB down to a manageable score of 157/8 in the virtual semi-final.