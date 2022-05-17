Watch: Priyam Garg smashes the ball to fine-leg for terrific six; balls hits the sponsor car on rebound

Priyam Garg's six rebounded off the stand down the leg-side before hitting the sponsor car placed beneath it.

The six from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Priyam Garg came off a short ball down leg from Mumbai Indians (MI) quick Daniel Sams.

Making his comeback for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), young uncapped Indian batter Priyam Garg unleashed a stupendous pull shot for six against Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Daniel Sams in an IPL 2022 game on Tuesday (May 17).

The right-hander smashed a short-pitched ball from Sams to the fine-leg region for a maximum. Timed exceptionally off his bat, the ball sailed to the second tier of the iconic Wankhede Stadium and ended up hitting a sponsor representative car standing beneath the stands.

The amusing little incident saw the ball roll onto the vehicle meant for the Player of the Tournament award, thankfully without causing too much damage. The six from Priyam Garg just bumped onto the car and fell back near the boundary holdings.

Priyam Garg's maximum hits sponsor car

The six was seen near the close of the final over of the powerplay in SRH's first-innings batting effort. Aiming to close the field-restriction phase with a few big hits in his team's kitty, Priyam Garg's eyes lit up when he found a short ball from Sams aimed for his body.

Comfortable playing the bouncers, Garg went for a full-blooded pull shot that dispatched the ball to the deep fine-leg region, before it ricochetted off the stands and hit the car standing beneath it.

In one of the rare maximums that did indeed bumped onto the sponsor representative car, the vehicle placed below the stand at Wankhede received a blow on it after the ball rolled onto the black clothing adjoining the side of the vacant stand.

The shot from Priyam Garg nearly charted the second tier of the ground and went into the crowd, but the ball collided with the grill and then rolled through the black clothing to hit the car.

Garg would've been extremely satisfied with the stroke making his return to the SRH top-order after a shuffle in the side ahead of his team's must-win encounter versus MI. The young batter, who wasn't one of SRH's retentions from IPL 2021, was repurchased by the 2016 champions at the mega auction in Bangalore.