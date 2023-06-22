Watch: R Ashwin pulls off a stunning diving catch in the TNPL

The great Indian off-spinner brought his fielding acumen to the fore for Dindigul Dragons in their close-fought league game versus Chepauk Super Gillies.

R Ashwin seems to be really enjoying his time out in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The Indian great, who made a return to the state's premier T20 league after being infamously dropped for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, has been making it tough for local TN batters through his intelligence and guile.

But also in the field, where he was seen completing an excellent diving catch in the league game between Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies. Ashwin brought his understated fielding skills to the fore and secured a terrific grab in the deep to help the Dragons get rid of the opposition's key player Sanjay Yadav.

With the game hanging in a balance at the start of the 14th over in Super Gillies' run-chase, R Ashwin's take gave the Dragons a sense of ascendancy as they ultimately prevailed in the most riveting of the battles by just one run.

The momentum swung the Dragons' way after Ashwin's exceptional catch in the deep at mid-on after Yadav miscued an attempted big stroke against mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, the captain diving full-stretched to give his team the breakthrough.

R Ashwin's exceptional grab in the TNPL league game

Facing a googly from Chakravarthy that evaded his arc, Yadav could only splice his slog sweep towards the mid-on region. Skipper R Ashwin, who had placed himself slightly wide off the mark, came out sprinting at the ball and dived full-stretched at the last moment to finish off one of the most exceptional grabs in his career.

Not quite known for his fielding, Ashwin would be delighted to have contributed with his third skill and give the Dragons an upper hand in a high-scoring fixture.

This might seem like an @ashwinravi99 appreciation account but can you blame us when he pulls this off?! #TNPLOnFanCode #TNPL pic.twitter.com/44YTtk4Uxt — FanCode (@FanCode) June 21, 2023



Playing opportunities at the Test level maybe limited despite his genius - there is a strong chance India will persist with their four-pronged pace battery even in the Caribbean next month - but Ashwin seems to have truly reached a place in his career where he can enjoy his game regardless of the stage.