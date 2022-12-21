Watch: Rahul Dravid seen sharing spin-handling tips with Mushfiqur Rahim

The Indian head coach was seen having a fruitful conversation with Mushfiqur, who went up to him for some tips ahead of the Mirpur Test.

Head coach Rahul Dravid was seen giving precious batting tips to Bangladeshi stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim on how to play spin ahead of the Dhaka Test, starting Thursday (December 22). The Indian legend was seen having a lengthy chat with Rahim, who seemingly asked him for some tips about handling spin in the middle.

Gearing up for the challenge to face the Indian spin trio led by the great Ravichandran Ashwin on a Mirpur surface known to offer lateral turn, Mushfiqur approached one of the best players of spin ever to ensure his preparations were spot on.

In a clip doing the rounds on Twitter, Dravid and Mushfiqur can be seen engaging in a fruitful conversation, based mainly on tips to handle the spinners. Obviously, as a coach, Dravid wouldn't have given too many inputs about the Indian spinners but see through that Mushfiqur is getting his basics right to face them.

Mushfiqur takes Dravid route for spin prep

The clip was captured on Tuesday (December 20) during both teams' net session in Dhaka, taking time off from which, Mushfiqur went up to Rahul Dravid and had an elongated conversation seemingly based on how he can still get better against spin.

During the clip, Dravid can be seen giving some shadow batting tips to Mushfiqur on how to go about his business on a track that is expected to be dry and turn sharply in Mirpur as Bangladesh strive to avenge their loss in Chattogram and level the two-match series 1-1.

Towards the end of the video, Mushfiqur goes up to Dravid and the two share a hug in a wonderful moment that was captured by the media personnel and cameramen there for the net session.

Mushfiqur may have been worried about his set of dismissals during the first Test in Chattogram, where in both innings he got out to spin.

In the first-innings he was out LBW trying to ride the spin to the leg-side versus the wristspin of Kuldeep Yadav, while in the second he was beaten in length and speed by Axar Patel to be bowled off a defensive prod.