Watch: When Rahul Dravid, like Daryl Mitchell, broke a fan's beer pint with a flat six in 2007

We go back to the 2007 tour of England when the then India captain played one of his finest one-day innings.

Playing one of his better knocks, Rahul Dravid hammered a critical 92 not out off just 63 deliveries in Bristol.

As the clip of Daryl Mitchell smashing a spectator's beer pint goes viral, we cast our minds back to another incident where a stroke from Indian batting great Rahul Dravid absolutely shattered the glass a fan was carrying.

Like the Mitchell six that landed inside a lady's beer pint, this one also took place in England. Roll back life by 15 years, the Dravid led Indian ODI side is playing the hosts in one of the seven one-dayers packed inside the series played for the Natwest Trophy.

In the middle of one of his greatest one-day knocks, Dravid took a liking to an attempted yorker by James Anderson and dispatched the bowler for a flat six through the deep point region in Bristol. It remains one of the hardest shots to execute on a cricket field but Rahul Dravid absolutely nailed it to perfection.

But while the perfectly timed stroke gave Dravid his desired six runs, the shot proved a little too damaging for the fan and his pint of beer, which broke in pieces after the six.

A Rahul Dravid six that shattered a fan's beer pint

The incident happened at the start of the penultimate over in the Indian innings. Looking for big shots to provide his team a sizeable score, Rahul Dravid found one in his radar against Anderson and smashed the England seamer for inarguably one of the finest strokes he played during his illustrious career.

Dravid opened up the off-side and glided the ball with his super flexible wrists for a mesmerising flat six that rocketed over the ropes in the deep point. The fielder standing there tried to cover the ball but he had absolutely no chance, for such was the timing and the power behind the shot.

Watch: Daryl Mitchell's six lands inside a pint of beer; England claims it lessened the swing

That power was felt the hardest by the glass carrying this fan's beer as it got torn into pieces moments after the ball went past the hoardings and smashed into the pint.

Since the video of Daryl Mitchell destroying a cricket fan's beer pint is going viral, here's Rahul Dravid doing it with a flat six.pic.twitter.com/vL37u8KSzN — TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) June 11, 2022

On a personally difficult tour, this knock played in Bristol was Dravid's best as he hammered a match-winning 92 not out off just 63 deliveries. The Indian captain hit 11 fours and a six through his innings, glint with a strike-rate of 146.03.