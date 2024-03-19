'Like father, like son' - Samit Dravid's cut shot resembling father Rahul Dravid grabs attention on social media

In a recent video going viral on social media, India head coach and batting stalwart Rahul Dravid's son Samit pulled off an exact carbon copy shot of his father's exquisite square cut.

Samit Dravid hit the picture-perfect shot during a two-day warm-up match between Karnataka State Cricket Association XI and English county side Lancashire. Lancashire and Sussex are two English sides who are currently in Bengaluru holding their pre-season camp before the start of the County Championships this year.

Samit Dravid became an instant internet sensation and caught the attention of cricket fans with his perfectly executed square cut which had shades of Rahul. The official handle of broadcasters, Fan Code posted a video of the shot on X (formerly Twitter) and equated the shot to that of Rahul Dravid.

Samit Dravid has been enjoying a sublime form

Samit's recent performances have been impressive. During the Cooch Behar Trophy, he amassed 362 runs in 8 matches at an average of 36. Unlike his father, Samit can also bowl and his statistics from the U19 Cooch Behar Trophy serve as a testament. A medium-pacer, Samit claimed 16 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 19.

On the other hand, his father Rahul Dravid will currently get to enjoy a few days off as long as the IPL 2024 continues with his big next international assignment being the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Dravid, whose tenure ended earlier after last year's ODI World Cup Final loss was asked to extend his contract till the end of the upcoming mega event. It remains to be seen if Dravid agrees to extend his term further after the culmination of the T20 WC.

