Imad Wasim was seen smoking in the dressing room after picking up a five-wicket haul in PSL 2024 final.

Islamabad United became the champions of PSL 2024 when they defeated Multan Sultans by 2 wickets in a nail-biting final. With the win, Islamabad United cliched their third PSL title and became the most sucessful team in PSL history.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Multan Sultans had a poor start. But in-form batter Usman Khan rose to the occasion as he scored a much needed 57 off 40 balls (7 fours and 1 six). Iftikhar Ahmed's late surge of 32 from 20 balls (3 fours and 3 sixes) took Multan to 159/9 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim bowled a stupendous spell, taking 5 wickets for just 23 runs in 4 overs, while captain Shadab Khan got 3 wickets.

Chasing a tricky score on a turning pitch, Islamabad lost their top three wickets for 55 runs. But Martin Guptill and Azam Khan got their innings back on track. Guptill scored 50 off 32 balls while Azam scored a well-made 30 off 22 balls. Imad Wasim put the finishing touches as Islamabad won the match when Hunain Shah hit the winning four off the final ball.

WATCH: Imad Wasim caught smoking in the dressing room during PSL 2024 final

Imad wasim smoking in dressing room after taking 5fer 😳🌚 pic.twitter.com/RB7F3c1lNe — Savash 🇮🇳 (@savash_04) March 18, 2024

During the 18th over of Multan's innings, Islamabad United allrounder Imad Wasim was seen smoking cigarette in the dressing room. He became conscious as soon as he realized that the camera was on him but his act was already captured. Imad had earlier produced a match-winning spell and took a five-wicket haul.

He had already finished his spell by the 17th over and left the ground to take a break. Imad scored a valuable 19 off 17 balls during the chase and remained not out till the end. In the eliminator, he produced an outstanding knock of 59 from 40 balls to take Islamabad to the final. His big-match temperament has been lauded by cricket pundits following the PSL.

Also read: "We're thinking of changing his captaincy": Shadab Khan challenges Pakistan star's leadership role

Imad Wasim had retired from international cricket in November 2023 but continues to be available for the T20 leagues across the world. Meanwhile, Multan Sultans suffered the heartbreak for the third time in a row by losing their third straight PSL final. They had lost their previous two PSL finals to Lahore Qalandars, who finished last this season.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.