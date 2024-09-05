Rajasthan Royals star scores 91 runs at 233.33 strike rate; hits 11 sixes in 39 balls [WATCH]

A Rajasthan Royals (RR) star was at his destructive best during the seventh game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors in St Kitts.

A Rajasthan Royals (RR) star was at his destructive best during the seventh game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors in St Kitts. He dealt only in sixes, showing why he is rated highly in the franchise circuit.

In the latest game, Shimron Hetmyer, the southpaw from Guyana, scored 91 runs in just 39 deliveries at a 233.33 strike rate. He didn’t hit any boundaries but whacked as many as 11 maximums, showcasing his brute power and ability to clear ropes at will.

Hetmyer made the record of hitting most sixes without any fours in a T20 innings, and it was also the highest-ever score by a batter without the ball finding ropes along the ground. He looked set to register a magnificent century and was visibly disappointed after getting out on the final delivery of the 19th over but did his job perfectly to put his team in a commanding position.

It was also his second-highest score of T20 career, with the best being 100, his only century in the format, against Jamaica Tallawahs at Lauderhill in 2018. Among all the innings where Hetmyer faced 15+ deliveries, his strike rate in this game was the highest in T20s.

Guyana Amazon Warriors beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 40 runs

About the game, Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 40 runs in a high-scoring clash. Batting first, the Guyana-based franchise scored a whopping 266/7 in their 20 overs - thanks to a blitzkrieg knock from Hetmyer.

Barring Hetmyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (69) and Keemo Paul (38) also played vital knocks in the first innings. Later, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots also batted well to reach 226 but were all-out on the last ball of the 18th over.

Imran Tahir and Gudakesh Motie took three wickets each, whereas Dwaine Pretorius dismissed two batters. Keemo Paul and Raymon Reifer grabbed a wicket each to restrict the opponent.

Shimron Hetmyer won the Player of the Match award for his fireworks in the first innings. It was his tenth Player of the Match award in the format and was his best-ever T20 knock probably.

