Watch: RCB star smashes six into neighbourhood house en route sensational first-class hundred

The allrounder completed his century from 138 balls with a six and a three.

Cameron Green was at his best in the Sheffield Shield match between Tasmania and Western Australia.

Australia and RCB allrounder Cameron Green is playing Sheffield Shield right now. The right-hander looked in sparkling form ahead of the IPL which bodes well for his side Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match is being played between Tasmania and Western Australia at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Chasing a stiff target of 450 runs, Western Australia were 86-2 when Green came in to bat. He formed a solid partnership with opener Cameron Bancroft to take Western Australia’s innings back on track. When Green was batting on 91, he pulled a huge six towards mid-wicket off the bowling of fast bowler Bradley Hope.

Green smashes a six and takes three to reach his ton

Cameron Green had no interest in spending too much time in the 90s!



A six and a three (and a lost ball) to go from 91 to 100 in two deliveries.#SheffieldShield | @MarshGlobal pic.twitter.com/lzU8IVq1T1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 19, 2024

The ball landed straight into neighbourhood house and was lost. The tall allrounder smashed his next ball through the covers and ran three runs to complete his century from 138 balls. His batting partner Cameron Bancroft also went on to score a ton. Green was dismissed for just 6 runs in the first innings but made amends in the second outing.

Cameron Green was recently given the No. 4 position in the Australian Test batting lineup after Steve Smith was given a new role of an opener. He has scored 1139 runs in Test cricket at an average of 32.54. With the ball, Green has picked up 32 wickets, averaging 36.

Before the IPL 2024 auction, Cameron Green was traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore from his previous franchise Mumbai Indians. His arrival at RCB is expected to be a big boost for the franchise, who will be looking to win their maiden IPL trophy this season.