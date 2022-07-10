Watch: 6,6,4, 6,6,6!! Rilee Rossouw blasts his way to 93 off 36 balls in T20 Blast

The South Africa and Somerset left-hander played one of the fastest knocks in the history of T20 cricket.

The elegant left-hand batter dispatched Derbyshire spinner Mattie McKiernan for five sixes and one four.

South African batter Rilee Rossouw was in a blistering mood on Saturday (July 9) evening in the T20 Blast. Playing for English county club Somerset, the right-hander smashed a jaw-dropping 93 off just 36 deliveries, featuring 8 fours and 7 sixes.

Rossouw's incredible assault on a hapless Derbyshire bowling unit helped Somerset post a record 265/5 in their 20 overs in the first half. They went on to crush the opposition to one of the biggest wins in T20 history, dismissing Derbyshire for only 74.

The victory by an eye-catching 191-run margin was set up by the Somerset batters and a Proteas left-hander batting No.3 in particular. Rilee Rossouw took the game completely away from Derbyshire with his knock, whose highlight was an over where he smashed five sixes and one four against spinner Mattie McKiernan.

Rilee Rossouw's incredible assault against Mattie McKiernan

Facing the wristspinner, the left-hander went on a blaze towards the on-side, hitting his ill-advised flighted deliveries for one maximum after another. It was Rilee Rossouw at his very, very best, getting underneath the ball and unveiling his high-class downswing for a sequence of sixes.

That sequence was broken only by a four and a no-ball in between the over. Otherwise, the way McKiernan was bowling and the how Rossouw was looking at the crease, a perfect six sixes over looked imminent at one stage.

Rossouw got under the skins of McKiernan after dispatching him at the beginning of the over, which ruffled the bowler so much that his lost his way completely. McKiernan felt the heat and kept delivering one half-tracker after the other, while the batter continued getting underneath each and smashed them for sixes.

The innings from Rilee Rossouw fell short of a hundred by just seven runs but reduced McKiernan's bowling effort into an unwanted record, as he now holds the worst four-over figures ever in the history of the T20 Blast. The wristspinner went for a shocking 82 runs off his 4 overs. No one in the T20 Blast history has gone for more runs.