WATCH: 'Udhar hi maarenge aada' - Rohit Sharma at it again! Chirps the fielding plans in his own unique way

Rohit Sharma was at it again during the 20th over of the first innings against Sri Lanka, chirping in his own cheeky way. While setting the field for the new batter and Sri Lanka’s skipper, Charith Asalanka, Rohit opined his views to the bowler in a method he is famous for.

“Udhar maarte hi nahi hain ye log. Idhar hi maarenge, udhar hi maarenge aada dhyan mein rakhna (They don’t hit there (down the ground). They will hit towards midwicket, for they don’t play big shots down the ground; keep it in mind).”

Rohit was referring to the areas Charith Asalanka targets and was precise with his planning. Generally, Asalanka prefers playing sweep and slog sweep shots, which go more towards the midwicket region than long-on; the bowler probably wanted a fielder straight rather than slightly square.

Asalanka’s stronger suit is playing square of the wicket with cross-batted shots, so Rohit warned Kuldeep against placing the fielder down the ground. If the same fielder is placed more angled, the chances of saving runs or catching increase since the batter hardly plays attacking shots down the ground and, at best, tries manoeuvring singles and doubles from this position of the ground.

Rohit Sharma on the stump mic : " Udhar Hi Marenge aada 😂👋.'"



Most unfiltered guy, for real 😜. pic.twitter.com/Ezg6581W9V — Jod Insane (@jod_insane) August 2, 2024

India off to a flyer in a 231-run chase in Colombo

India have got a strong start in a 231-run chase. Tor the openers - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill - looked in terrific touch from the first ball and took the attack on the Sri Lankan bowlers.

The two openers continued the template that made the side successful in the past. Rohit went for big shots and utilised the field restrictions brilliantly to provide India with a rapid start.

There were some top-notch shots from the two batters, and Rohit, especially, never looked to be away from the game for the last month. He completed his fifty in just 33 deliveries and gave a perfect platform for others.

Rohit and Gill will look to stretch this partnership as further as possible. If the duo continue to bat longer, they will chase down the target quickly and end this game in a few overs.

