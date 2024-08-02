WATCH: Animated Rohit Sharma gives hilarious response to DRS review request

During the ongoing first of the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and India, India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a trademark display of wackiness with an animated reaction when asked for a DRS by bowler Washington Sundar.

The incident happened on the 29th over when the Indian all-rounder was bowling to Dunith Wellalage.

On the fifth ball of the over, Wellalage misjudged his shot and ended up yorking himself while attempting a front-foot defence. With the bat and pad close together, the Indian players appealed in unison for an LBW decision, only to have the umpire rule in favour of the batter.

After the appeal was denied, the Indian players looked to Rohit Sharma for a decision on whether to go for a DRS review. The Indian captain, however, wasn't fully convinced and sought input from the bowler.

Sundar, similarly uncertain, deferred to the captain to make the decision, leading to a humorous reaction from the skipper.

Indian bowlers restrict Sri Lanka to a par total

Speaking about the match, the Indian bowlers put up a commendable effort earlier to restrict Sri Lanka to a par-score of 230 for 8 in 50 overs.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel got two wickets each while the other bowlers got one scalp apiece.

Sri Lanka at one point were reeling at 101 for 5 when Dunith Wellalage took on the onus on himself to rebuild the innings.

Wellalage scored his career-best score of 67* while forming two meaningful partnerships with Janith Liyanage and Wanindu Hasaranga for 41 and 36 runs respectively.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 59 for 0 in 9 overs with both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looking well-poised in the middle.

