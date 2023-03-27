Watch: Rovman Powell puts body on the line to avoid ball-boy at the edge of the boundary

Rovman Powell's valiant attempt at trying to salvage a boundary during the second T20I of the series against South Africa involved risking a serious injury to try and avoid a little ball-boy whose life may have been in danger if the giant West Indies cricketer had collided with him.

The West Indies T20I skipper sprinted behind the ball and saw it roll over the ropes for a certain four. But the momentum of his fielding attempt was such that there was no way Powell could've avoided crashing into that kid if, at the last moment, he had not changed ways and bumped into the hoardings.

A clip highlighting the humanitarian side of the Caribbean T20I maverick has gone viral ever since the incident came to light, where Rovman Powell can be seen just about avoiding the kid. While the cricketer collided with the hoardings and nearly fell over to the other side, getting his back leg entangled, he made sure in all this that the kid was safe.

A lot could've gone wrong with the little ball-boy, who, in retrospect, should never have been near the edge of the boundary, especially in a T20I match where teams undergo a number of boundary saves and fielders rolling over the ropes in momentum.

Powell saves young kid with body on the line attempt

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the third over inside the powerplay during the South African run-chase. Facing left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, Quinton de Kock smashed the Caribbean tweaker inside out over the field for a boundary. Given the timing, it was always a certain four but Rovman Powell was convinced he could save some crucial runs for his team.

Powell ran all the way with the ball and saw it roll over the boundary. But the momentum was such that he could not have evaded falling next to the ropes and in doing so, hurt the little kid who was clearly infront of him. Somehow, though, he managed to avoid that ball-boy and took a different route.

SPIRIT OF CRICKET - Rovman Powell puts his body on the line and nearly injures himself instead of crashing into two little ball boys. Top humanitarian effort by the WI Captain! pic.twitter.com/KNNWcR5Jpg — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) March 26, 2023



That involved putting his body at risk since the body was still in momentum and Powell duly bumped into the hoardings and nearly fell behind them, with his leg entangled into the ironwork that kept the hoardings intact and strong.