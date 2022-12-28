Watch: Sarfaraz, Rizwan signal DRS together amid stand-in captain confusion in PAK vs NZ Test

There was some comical confusion with regards to Pakistan stand-in captain, with both Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan signalling for DRS together during Day 3 of the opening Test against New Zealand.

Rizwan had been dropped from the XI, with Sarfaraz making a comeback after more than three years.

There was some confusion early on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday with regards to the hosts’ stand-in captain, after regular skipper Babar Azam, Shan Masood and Salman Agha didn’t take the field at the start of the day with them having been down with a viral flu.

Mohammad Rizwan, the designated vice-captain, who was dropped from the XI to make way for former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, stepped onto the field as a substitute, and was seen making the field adjustments. The field can be moved around by any player on field in theory, but substitutes aren’t allowed to lead a side unless the umpires’ consent. As it appeared, Sarfaraz, who scored 86 on his comeback to the Test setup after over three years, would be seen in charge of the reviews from behind the stumps.

That became evident when Pakistan challenged an on-field call against Blackcaps opener Devon Conway in the 53rd over of the innings bowled by Nauman Ali, and successfully had it overturned to break the 183-run stand. Rather comically, both Rizwan and Sarfaraz signalled for a review to add to the confusion.

As per the norms, the on-field umpires only send the DRS appeal to the third umpire after a confirmation from the fielding captain.

Rewarded for the tight lines maintained this morning ☝️



The law 24.1.2 states: "A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires."

New Zealand finished the day at 440/6, two ahead of Pakistan in their first innings, with Kane Williamson unbeaten on 105. Openers Tom Latham (113) and Conway (92) were the other major contributors, while Daryl Mitchell (42) and Tom Blundell (47) failed to convert their starts, but played their part in adding crucial partnerships with Williamson.

Abrar Ahmed (3/143) and Nauman Ali (2/137) were the most successful bowlers for the hosts on Day 3.