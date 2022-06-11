WATCH: Shadab Khan shares heartening moment with a fan; hugs him as he enters the field

The Pakistan allrounder gleefully accepted the salute offered by the invader and hugged him in the moment.

The incident took place halfway through the 39th over in Pakistan's first-innings. About to face West Indies pacer Anderson Phillip, Shadab Khan was left puzzled briefly as to why the seamer has halted his run-up, before the batter saw a man running onto the deck towards him.

Khan saw this member of the crowd standing there in salute at him and as the man went further near him, he took him in his arms in a moment that would stay with this intruder for the rest of his life.

Shadab Khan gives the invader a moment of his lifetime

Usually, players are wary of anyone that enters the field without the permission of the officials and on-ground security. Given the times, with Covid health restrictions absolutely paramount, any act of invasion is taken very seriously.

But this was a break away from the trend, with a man running in from the square leg region and ending up having a hug with the batter involved - something that perhaps may have never happened before on a cricket field.

There have been instances where a player has gone after the invader and tried to harm him, but Shadab Khan became the first prominent name in recent history to have taken to the invader with lovely warmth and trusted his intentions in an interaction that began with a salute and ended with a hug.

Moments later, this fan was seen fist thumping and dancing his way back to his original position, while the on-ground security officials tried to grab hold of him. One can only hope he wasn't given a stick for his act.