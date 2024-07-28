WATCH: Shafali Verma expresses displeasure at dismissal in Women's Asia Cup final

The incident happened on the second ball of the seventh over when Shafali was facing Kavisha Dilhari.

During the ongoing Women's Asia Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka, India opener Shafali Verma looked extremely unhappy after she was adjudged lbw.

The incident happened on the second ball of the seventh over when Shafali was facing Kavisha Dilhari.

It seemed like Shafali succumbed to dot ball pressure as she came down the track to hit across the line but failed to connect.

It was a full-length delivery on off stump which spun away a bit as the India opener got hit on the front pad.

However, since there's no DRS to check this, Shafali had to walk back to the dugout as the Sri Lankan eves got their first breakthrough of the match, and that too a pretty big one.

Check the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ: More talented than Ben Stokes: Scott Styris praises India's star all-rounder

Smriti Mandhana delivers big for India in Women's Asia Cup final

Speaking about the match, the Indian team managed to post a total of 165 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Following Shafali's dismissal, Smriti Mandhana took on the onus of scoring the bulk of runs, registering a deft fifty. Mandhana gave a testament to her sheer batting prowess with a 47-ball 60.

Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues built up an excellent partnership but it faltered through a run-out just when they were starting to hit big.

Although the Sri Lankan bowlers dominated the middle overs, a cameo from Rodrigues (29 off 16 balls) and Richa Ghosh's late fireworks (30 off 14 balls) helped India post a competitive total.

For Sri Lanka, it was a mostly disciplined bowling display with Kavisha Dilhari picking up the most scalps (2) and landing the most important blows. After Shafali's big wicket, Dilhari came back to pick Mandhana out as well.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube