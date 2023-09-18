WATCH: Shaheen Afridi asks toddler if he wants to become like Babar Azam amidst rumours of spat

This heartwarming interaction resonated with Pakistan fans, especially considering recent reports suggesting a tense exchange between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in the dressing room following Pakistan's exit from the Asia Cup 2023.

Recently, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was captured engaging with a young toddler, inquiring whether he aspired to follow in the footsteps of players like Babar Azam in the future. The video showing the fast bowler's interaction with the child has now gone viral.

In the footage, Shaheen Afridi is seen cradling the young child in his arms, who attentively listens to his words. Afridi then proceeds to pose various questions, first inquiring if the toddler harbors an interest in playing cricket and subsequently asking if he aspires to emulate Babar Azam.

"Cricket khelni hai? Babar Azam banna hai?" (Do you want to play cricket? Do you want to become a player like Babar Azam?)

This heartwarming interaction resonated with Pakistan fans, especially considering recent online reports suggesting a tense exchange between Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in the dressing room following Pakistan's exit from the Asia Cup 2023.

Shaheen wants everyone to be like Banar Azam.. nice video. pic.twitter.com/dwfeiOei3r — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 17, 2023

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi reportedly had a spat in the dressing room

According to BolNews, Azam voiced his disappointment with senior players for not delivering their best performance on the grand stage of the Asia Cup. Afridi, it is reported, interjected, advising the captain to focus on the positives instead.

This intervention by Afridi did not sit well with Babar, resulting in a heated exchange that required intervention from Mohammad Rizwan and the coaching staff to diffuse tensions. However, an unnamed senior Pakistan player, speaking to Cricket Pakistan, refuted all rumors surrounding the incident.

The above video thus serves as a testament to the cordial relationship between Shaheen and Babar. Both of these Pakistani cricket stars are set to take the field on September 29 for a warm-up match against New Zealand ahead of the World Cup.

