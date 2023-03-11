Watch: Shakib Al Hasan bursts in anger at a fan; beats him with the cap after an attempt to steal

This fan tried to steal the cap off the Bangladeshi allrounder's head during a promotional event in Chattogram after the first T20I versus England.

Shakib Al Hasan burst out in rash anger at a cricket fan and beat him up with the cap he was trying to steal off the cricketer's head during a promotional event.

The Bangladeshi great allrounder was left furious after this fan tried to steal his cap from the side while the player was being escorted through by the security personnel.

At disgust by this individual's behaviour and attempt to take the cap off his head, Shakib quickly regathered his wear and used it to unleash his anger at the person involved.

A clip of the bizarre incident, where Shakib Al Hasan can be seen beating the fan before leaving the event, has gone viral over social media.

Shakib Al Hasan beats fan with the cap

The incident took place in Chattogram after Bangladesh's first T20I of the three-match series against the visiting England side. Upon the completion of the fixture in which the hosts defeated their much-vaunted touring rivals, Shakib was at a promotional event in the city, where fans had arrived to catch the glimpse of the favourite son of the soil.

Given the crowd reception at the event, the organisers had made sure that the cricketer's security was well looked after. There was no breach to that concern until late in the evening when Shakib was being escorted off the event by the security guards.



Evading the eyes of the guards, this fan from the side went out of his limits in taking the cap off the player's head. But Shakib could spot his actions early and adjusted in time to regather the head gear. What followed were dramatic scenes as the great allrounder was seen infuriatingly beating this person with the same cap.

The incident would've been a mood spoiler for Shakib Al Hasan, who otherwise would've been pleased with his team's performance on the field against England. After winning the third and final ODI of the series they lost 2-1, Bangladesh kicked off the T20I series with a victory as their captain led from the front, delivering a miserly spell of 1/26 before scoring a crucial knock of 34* off 24 balls.

