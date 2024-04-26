'If i don't get selected...' - Shubman Gill reacts to possibility of non-selection in T20 World Cup squad

In a recent interview, the opening batter Shubman Gill backed himself for participation in the T20 World Cup 2024 after being the top scorer in the previous edition of the Indian Premier league.

The Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill recently reflected on his selection for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the global tournament which is scheduled to kick off from June in the United States of America and West Indies.

There have been numerous speculations about the BCCI selectors having chaotic debates regarding the selection of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, since all three batters will play in the top order alongside the Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill backs himself for T20 World Cup Squad after high scores in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill - "if I don't get selected for the T20 World Cup team, I'll cheer for India from home".



- Gill, a gem of a person. ❤️pic.twitter.com/ogGWtPFrNJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 26, 2024



Gill said, "I definitely backed myself to make the squad. If I don't back myself after scoring 900 runs last season, then I don't think there would be any point in scoring those runs. I would sit at home and cheer for the players who make it to the team and wish them all the best. Even if I don’t get selected I’ll still smile. It is my dream to be able to represent my country at a world stage in a tournament like that. My captaincy experience has gone well. I have learned a lot of things.”

The GT skipper further highlighted that it would be unfair for the team franchise if he is thinking about his selection for the national team not remaining in the present and giving his best in the IPL 2024.

cHe added, “If I'm captaining the Titans and I'm thinking about my selection in the World Cup then that would not be fair to the team. I want to be able to give my 100% to each player and to all the people that are there in the team. If I'm not thinking about my team right now then I don't think I would be doing a good job as a captain.”

Gujarat Titans currently stands on the seventh position of the IPL 2024 points table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.974 after losing five league stage matches.