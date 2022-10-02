Watch: Snake on the field! India-South Africa T20I interrupted after reptile enters field

The penultimate game was brought to a halt by a snake in Guwahati while India were going through their first-innings batting effort.

The penultimate T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa in Guwahati was brought to the most unexpected halt after a snake entered the ground and led to a security pause.

The groundsmen were seen running onto the ground with snake-snatching equipment and a bucket at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Assam after the reptile made the playing arena.

The incident resulted in a small pause to the proceedings before the snake was caught and taken off the ground, ensuring safety of all the players involved before the play resumed.

The snake entering the playing arena left Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, as well as the entire South African playing XI, shocked.

Rahul and Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock were seen sharing a laugh about it while the groundsmen caught the snake.

The incident happened at the beginning of the eighth over in the Indian first-innings.

As left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj ran into bowl at KL Rahul, the standing umpire asked the South African bowler to stop and pointed towards the mid-wicket region where a snake was seen lying on the cricket turf.

How the snake came on to the cricket field was the question on everyone's lips, but the players and the match officials didn't panic and let the groundstaff do its job.

The men at the helm of affairs ensured the reptile was taken off the ground with safety equipments, including a bucket, before the players took a sigh of relief and the play was allowed to resume.

But that didn't happen before Rahul and De Kock were seen sharing a nervous laugh about the incident, perhaps fearing a little what they would do if the snake came near them?

Till then it was like any other cricket match, with South Africa deciding to bowl first after winning the toss as they strived to gain an equal footing in a series which India led 1-0.

The Indian team went unchanged, while South Africa confirmed they've left out lead wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi for an extra seamer in Lungi Ngidi.