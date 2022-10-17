'Maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha', Suryakumar Yadav's interesting comment caught on stump mic

Suryakumar Yadav made amusing comments on the stump mic before his dismissal in the T20 World Cup warm-up game.

Taking on the Aussies, the batter said, "maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha yaar (Just not in the mood to hit big today, man)" upon reaching his half-century in Brisbane, batting in the final over.

Notably, just after his interesting comments, he got dismissed next ball playing a miscued flick towards the square leg region, a catch off which ballooned straight into the hands of seamer Kane Richardson.

Suryakumar Yadav' amusing remarks caught on mic

A clip of the brief but amusing incident is doing the rounds on Twitter, where Suryakumar Yadav can be heard via the stump mic, saying "I am not in the mood to hit big today, man" to his batting partner Axar Patel, who had joined him at No.7.

Either way, India would hope their middle-order batter continues his rich vein of form and keeps their T20 World Cup chances alive till deep into the tournament proper.