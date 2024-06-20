WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav and Rashid Khan involved in an argument after a hat-trick of sweep shots

Rashid Khan and Suryakumar Yadav were in a short friendly conversation during the 11th over of the first innings in the game between Afghanistan and India.

Rashid Khan and Suryakumar Yadav were in a short friendly conversation during the 11th over of the first innings in the game between Afghanistan and India. The chat broke after Suryakumar Yadav attempted sweep shots on three consecutive deliveries, two of which went for boundaries (one four and a six).

First, Suryakumar played a sweep shot along the ground towards the backward square leg region for a four and attempted a similar shot on the following delivery. However, this was slightly quicker, so the batter couldn’t connect it, resulting in a dot delivery.

Again, Suryakumar went for a sweep shot, taking the aerial route this time, and connected it beautifully over deep square leg for a maximum. As the ball went over the ropes, Rashid had a few words to say to the batter, who was relentless with his sweep shot.

While Rashid had a bright smile on his face during the conversation, Suryakumar looked slightly animated and looked to be having a serious argument with the Afghan captain. Maybe Rashid was cheekily asking Suryakumar to stop sweeping him on literally every delivery and show some different shots in his armour.

Suryakumar Yadav compiles a timely fifty to put India in a commanding position

Suryakumar Yadav looked in terrific touch from the first ball and compiled a timely fifty when India needed it the most. India had lost a few quick wickets but couldn’t afford to slow down significantly, requiring a partnership at a decent rate.

Suryakumar unleashed his range of shots against pacers and spinners in Barbados to take the attack back on Afghanistan bowlers. He ended with a brilliant 53 in just 28 balls, including five boundaries and three maximums, to lay a nice platform for the batters to follow.

Later, Hardik Pandya played a fine cameo and kept the momentum going. He scored 32 runs in 24 balls with the help of three boundaries and two sixes to provide the finishing touches to the innings.

India ended with 181/8 in their 20 overs. The target seems good, given the track is tricky and not as fluent to bat on.

