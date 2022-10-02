Watch: SKY-Virat Kohli involved in horrible mix-up; Suryakumar's gesture afterwards wins hearts

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli were involved in a bad mix-up that resulted in the former's run-out in Guwahati.

Recognising it was his mistake that resulted in the run-out, Suryakumar Yadav showed thumbs up to Virat Kohli after his dismissal.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli were involved in a bad mix-up that resulted in the former's run-out in the second T20I of the series against South Africa on Sunday (October 2).

Suryakumar got run-out after a spectacular knock of 61 off 22 balls after he over-ran an attempted single off the bat of Kohli in the latter stages of the Indian innings in Guwahati.

As Kohli dispatched a short ball outside the off-stump from Proteas seamer Anrich Nortje to the short cover region, he saw visiting skipper Temba Bavuma make a quick stop, which alerted the striker not to tempt with the idea of a run.

But Suryakumar Yadav couldn't quite spot Bavuma's fielding act and kept running for the single, even as Kohli signalled to him that he isn't ready to sprint across the other end.

That resulted in an easy run-out for the more in-form of the two batters, with Bavuma making a straightforward throw at Nortje, who then dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end.

The Suryakumar Yadav-Virat Kohli run-out

The run-out happened at the start of the 19th over in the Indian first-innings with the bat. Facing Nortje, Virat Kohli smashed the bowler straight to the cover fielder Bavuma, who adjusted for the stroke and made a quick enough grab at the ball.

The way the ball was hit to Bavuma, Kohli wasn't in any position to consider the single, let alone committing to it. But his partner Suryakumar kept running in for the single, which resulted in his run-out when the batter was gearing himself up for final flourish at the death.



Since it was obvious that he had over-ran the attempted single, Suryakumar made a heartening gesture at Kohli, showing him a thumbs up to acknowledge that his partner was in no position to go for the run at his end.

It was the end of another very fruitful partnership between Kohli and Suryakumar for India in T20Is. The two batters shared a 102-run stand in Guwahati against South Africa, having earlier collected 104 runs for the third wicket in the series-deciding T20I versus Australia in Hyderabad.