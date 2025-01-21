News
Last updated: January 21, 2025

Talented KKR Batting Sensation Gifts Superbike to His Father [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He had to overcome extreme financial struggles to climb the ladder of success.

Rinku Singh gifts superbike to his father

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting star Rinku Singh, in a heartwarming gesture, has gifted a bike to his father. Notably, the 27-year-old had to overcome extreme financial struggles to climb the ladder of success.

Rinku, who most recently bagged a lucrative deal of INR 13 crores after being retained by KKR for the IPL 2025 season, gifted his father Khanchand Singh, a Kawasaki Ninja 400, valued at a price of over INR 5 lakhs.

Khanchand Singh, who previously worked as a delivery person of cooking gas cylinders, still continues his job despite his son achieving great success in cricket. Although the family’s financial situation has significantly improved, his humility remains unwavering.

The video of Rinku’s father driving the bike has now gone increasingly viral on social media. Check it out below.

Rinku Singh has evolved into a regular face in the Indian T20I side

Courtesy of his stellar performances in the IPL, Rinku has become a regular face in the Indian T20I side now. He was also a crucial cog in KKR’s title-winning campaign last season (IPL 2024).

However, unfortunately, Rinku missed out on a spot in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 team, which eventually went on to win the tournament. Nevertheless, Rinku is now well in the mix of things and will be one of the strongest contenders for a spot in the next T20 World Cup in 2026.

Meanwhile, the dynamic left-hander has been named in the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, slated to start from tomorrow (January 22).

Since making his debut in August 2023, Rinku has impressed while wearing the tricolour. He has played 30 matches, amassing 507 runs at an impressive average of 46.09 while maintaining a fiery strike rate of 165.14.

