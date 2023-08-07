Tilak Varma's special fifty celebrations was for someone from the Rohit Sharma family

The left-hander dedicated his maiden milestone in Indian colours to a special member of the Rohit Sharma family.

Tilak Varma backed his promising debut in the opening T20I of the West Indies series with an even more impressive maiden half-century in Indian colours in Guyana on Sunday (August 6). Emerging as the team's sole positive from another close-fought loss, Varma played a resolute knock of 51 off 41 deliveries.

Walking in to bat with India losing Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav early, the aggressive left-hander batted with great intent and showed excellent game and field awareness in just his second international outing.

On a tricky pitch, he smashed five fours and a solitary six and helped resurrect his side from 18 for 2 and eventually reach a competitive 152/7. That wasn't enough by the end, but India could look at Varma's ascent to the top-level game with a grin and feel they have got a horse for the long haul in their set-up.

Varma personally chose to dedicate his brilliant knock at the historic Providence Stadium to a special member of the Rohit Sharma family. His little friend and Indian skipper's daughter 'Samaira', whom he affectionally calls Sami.

Varma dedicates maiden fifty to Rohit Sharma family

Speaking to the broadcasters in the mid-innings break during the second T20I in Guyana, Varma opened up on his interesting celebrations after reaching fifty during the Indian innings, wherein he waved his hands as if playing with a kid. As it turns out, the reference was to Samaira, to whom he dedicated his impressive half-century.

"It was about Sami, Rohit bhai's daughter, because me and Sami our relationship is so good. So I said (told her) whenever I get a fifty or a century, I'll celebrate like we both do when we meet," Varma said.



The young cricketer also lauded his Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit for being a constant guiding light to him in his career. Varma said he will be talking to Rohit after the game and express his gratitude for being a "support system" to him in the IPL on his way to an India debut.