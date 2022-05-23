Watch: Mayank Agarwal cops one on the ribs from Umran Malik; winces in pain

Trying to flick a shortball from Umran Malik down leg, Mayank Agarwal was left in excess pain as he missed the ball.

An incident reflective of just how quick Umran Malik is, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster got Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Mayank Agarwal wincing in pain following a blow to his ribs off an attempted short ball in an IPL 2022 game on Sunday (May 22).

Playing SRH's last game of the season, the J&K raw quick reinforced why he is the quickest fast-bowler in the country, getting one to jump at Agarwal, who tried to flick the ball to on-side but missed it and was left in excruciating pain.

Capable of consistently nailing it above the 150 clicks, Malik got this one to thump onto the side of Agarwal's left rib. The blow was so painful that it led to a halt in the proceedings, with PBKS physio making a point to check on the batter.

The moment the physio touched the area where the ball hit Agarwal, he was seen grimacing in anguish and pain, while Umran Malik waited at the bowling mark, doing what fast-bowlers do to try and avoid swaying away with the emotion of sympathy towards the ailing batter.

Umran Malik's super quick bouncer hurts Mayank Agarwal

The incident is from the back half of the seventh over in PBKS' run-chase. Having just walked in at No.4, PBKS captain Agarwal faced up to SRH's super quick Umran Malik. Backing his strengths, Malik got one to fizz past Agarwal's willow on an attempted shot through the on-side, before the ball thumped onto his ribs.

That's some serious pace from Umran Malik 🤯



This ball hit Mayank hard in the ribs and he is down. That's a nasty blow. #UmranMalik #SRHvsPK pic.twitter.com/iWrP2HCfqZ — Navajeevan Reddy (@NavajeevanRedd6) May 22, 2022

While the ball did move away to the on-side for a single off the body, it was visible that Agarwal is in great pain as he stuttered his way to the other end. The batter, feeling the blow, immediately asked for medical attention, with the physio's touch on his ribs attracting a painful grimace on his face.

The blow seems to have ruffled Agarwal a lot, as he couldn't really regather his concentration and was out on his fourth ball in the middle for just one run. It was another occasion where SRH's dangerous middle-overs enforcer Umran Malik had intimidated his way to help his team fetch an important breakthrough.

Malik ended the IPL 2022 with 22 scalps from 14 matches, a season for which the developing quick earned his maiden India call-up on Sunday (May 22) for the T20I series in June against South Africa.