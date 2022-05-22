Watch: Virat Kohli jumps up and hugs Glenn Maxwell as RCB Qualify for Playoffs

The Royal Challengers Bangalore team had their eyes glued to the Mumbai Indians versus Delhi Capitals fixture on Saturday, and went into a passionate celebration mode after the result went their way.

“Thanks, MI! We’ll remember this for a long time,” said an elated Kohli.

As Mumbai Indians strode out to take on Delhi Capitals in their final IPL 2022 league game at the Wankhede Stadium, they were rooted and cheered by the RCB fans perhaps even more than their own.

As it turned out, the Capitals, who had fate in their own hands faltered at crucial junctures while defending their 159/5, with former RCB man Tim David emerging hero with a timely 11-ball 34. Ishan Kishan (48 off 35) and Dewald Brevis (37 off 33) too, played their parts in their team's five-wicket win with as many balls to spare.

In a video released by the RCB, it was seen how the entire contingent was a part of the 39.1 overs of anticipation and excitement, following the action ball-by-ball.

Tim David got all the support during his entertaining blitz from his former franchise, and as the match-winning runs flew off Ramandeep Singh’s blade on the first ball of the final over, the RCB camp couldn’t control their elation.

Unsurprisingly, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell were seen expressing their emotions to the fullest, hugging each other as the winning runs were hit, while skipper Faf du Plessis was characteristically calm and composed watching it all unfold.

Watch the video here:

RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night.@kreditbee#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/5lCbEky8Xy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 22, 2022



“You’ve got a lifetime friend, MI,” echoed young Mahipal Lomror.

“It was so good to be a part of the celebration,” said du Plessis. “We were cheering every boundary that MI hit. I thought the last game we played (against Gujarat Titans) was the best game of our campaign so far and that’s how you want to enter the knockout stages. We needed someone to do us a favour and MI did it, so we’re really thankful for that.”

RCB will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 25.



