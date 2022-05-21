Watch: Tim David survives a definite nick as Rishabh Pant decides not to opt for DRS review

Tim David escaped a caught behind appeal after DC skipper Rishabh Pant opted not to go for the DRS review.

Tim David could've been out first ball in the keenly followed DC-MI IPL 2022 game but survived after opposition's no DRS call.

Delhi Capitals (DC) had their moment of great misjudgement at a key point of their must-win IPL 2022 game against Mumbai Indians (MI), failing to review a straightforward caught behind dismissal of an in-form Tim David on Saturday (May 21).

Despite David getting a faint nick to DC skipper and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, the Singapore right-hander survived as the opposition only deliberated upon the DRS review without ever going ahead with it.

Since the game hung on a knife's edge at that point, it would be regarded as a massive blunder from Pant and the DC fielding unit after they failed to review the caught dismissal, having initially gone for a loud appeal.

With 65 needed off the remaining 33 balls, the wicket of Tim David would've given DC a shoe into the playoffs, instead they let the big fish get away from their sight.

Tim David escapes caught behind after no review from Capitals

The incident is from the back half of the 15th over in MI's run-chase at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Facing up to DC right-arm pacer Shardul Thakur outside off for his first ball at the crease, Tim David got a faint edge through to keeper Pant.

While there was no obvious sound off the willow, Pant and Thakur looked convinced they had their man and urged the on-field umpire to raise his finger. But he stood there unmoved, leading to a DRS discussion between the skipper and his pacer.

Pant and Thakur contentiously arrived at the decision to not opt for the review in a change of mind after the umpire's on-field call. Soon, they were made to regret their decision as the close-in replay with the ultraedge technology confirmed that David had indeed got an outside edge on Thakur's ball outside off.

Two balls later, Tim David rubbed salt into the wounds for Pant by dispatching Thakur for a maximum to get his innings going and ease the equation for MI, whose win was to deny DC the final slot in the playoffs and allow Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to go through.