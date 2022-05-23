WATCH: Bowler extracts unplayable swing to dismiss the batter in a club game in England

A club right-arm seamer's moment of fame came about on social media after he delivered a top-class swing ball past a batter.

The quality of the ball warmed the fans' hearts as they reacted in applause for the bowler from the England domestic club scene.

Finding unplayable swing on a delivery, a bowler in a club game in England pulled off a sensational dismissal, with the ball going from well wide of the over-the-wicket angle to hit the base of the stumps against a right-hander shouldering arms.

The right-arm seamer got it to tail in incredibly late, catching the batter by massive surprise after he anticipated it to simply bounce its way outside off to the keeper.

The incident from a club cricket game involving the Mildenhall Cricket Club in the UK. The delivery from the seamer thump onto the stumps after initially threatening to go well outside the off-stump.

Playing the first line of the ball, the opposition right-hand batter was left shocked by the amount of swing that the Mildenhall pacer extracted on his delivery, getting it to move in super late into the batter and disturbing the furniture.

The clip of the dismissal was shared on Twitter by @cricketdistrict and retweeted by England's famous fan club the 'Barmy Army, before fans engaged with it and gave it the likes and retweets it deserved.

Fans were left mesmerised by the quality of the delivery from a club level seamer and flooded Twitter with interesting takes on the matter.

Here is how they reacted:

How?!? @jimmy9 any chance of reproducing this at the first Test? https://t.co/uoerKKHpvn — Jeremy Freeman (@bamps) May 23, 2022

What did i Just See 😳😳😳😳😳 https://t.co/8s6as5EksT — தோழர் ஆதி™ 😎🔥 (@RjAadhi2point0) May 23, 2022