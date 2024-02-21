WATCH: Another player joins the elite list of players to hit 6 Sixes in an Over

He scored 96 runs from boundaries only in his knock of 64-ball 110.

Image Courtesy - SportsTak

During an ongoing domestic tournament, a young Andhra Pradesh batter entered the record books by achieving a rare feat. While the talent pool in Indian cricket is exceedingly impressive, the incredible milestone serves as a testament to it.

Notably, it also reminded us of ex-star India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh after the youngster hit six consecutive sixes in an over in the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy. The Andhra Pradesh opener in the process joined the elite list of Indian batters to achieve the rare feat.

Yuvraj had smashed England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007.

On the other hand, the young Vamshhi Krishna gave a display of his brute with a 64-ball 110, comprising nine fours and 10 sixes. Krishna scored 96 runs from boundaries only, smashing six sixes off Railways leg-spinner Damandeep Singh during his quickfire innings.

WATCH: Andhra Pradesh youngster hits 6 sixes

𝟔 𝐒𝐈𝐗𝐄𝐒 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭! 🚨



Vamshhi Krrishna of Andhra hit 6 sixes in an over off Railways spinner Damandeep Singh on his way to a blistering 64-ball 110 in the Col C K Nayudu Trophy in Kadapa.



Relive 📽️ those monstrous hits 🔽@IDFCFIRSTBank | #CKNayudu pic.twitter.com/MTlQWqUuKP — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 21, 2024

He began the over by dragging the first ball from outside the off stump and slog-sweeping it for a maximum. The second ball saw him hit over the bowler's head to clear the boundary. Singh then bowled one into the wicket, which Krishna dispatched over mid-wicket for another six.

ALSO READ: Discarded India Star smashes his 3rd century of this Ranji Trophy season

The fourth ball, again bowled on the leg stump, yielded the same result. Singh bowled in the same area again, but this time Krishna knelt down and hit it over the deep square leg boundary for another six. For the final ball, Singh dragged the length back, but Krishna was ready, pulling it over mid-wicket for yet another six, setting a record in the process.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.