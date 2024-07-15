WATCH: Viral video of Pakistani kid imitating Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action to perfection

Not only that, he also bowled a series of unplayable yorkers much like the talismanic India pacer himself.

In a recent video that has taken the internet by storm, a Pakistani kid was seen imitating India star Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action to sheer perfection.

In the video, the kid could be seen running at full tilt and bowling quick deliveries using Bumrah's unique action.

Not only that, he also bowled a series of unplayable yorkers much like the talismanic India pacer himself as the young batter at the striker's end struggled to make contact with the ball.

While Bumrah already enjoys a massive fan following in India, his unique bowling action and the effectiveness that Bumrah depicts have made him popular globally, including Pakistan.

Check the video of the kid below.

A Young kid from Pakistan imitating Jasprit Bumrah action. pic.twitter.com/c7XA9xp4Dl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 15, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah has evolved into an unplayable force

Often referred to as India's 'national treasure' and the 'eighth wonder of the world', Jasprit Bumrah was recently named the Player of the Tournament for India's triumphant run in last month's T20 World Cup 2024. He finished third in the tournament for most wickets taken, securing 15 dismissals in 8 matches with an average of 8.26 and an impressive economy rate of 4.17, the best of any bowler in any T20 World Cup edition.

Throughout the tournament, Indian captain Rohit Sharma utilized Bumrah as his key weapon, deploying him at critical moments in every match. Bumrah's performances in the Super 8 match against Australia and the final against South Africa were hailed as some of the finest displays in contemporary white-ball cricket.

The global cricket community has lauded Bumrah as the greatest all-format bowler in the sport, following his remarkable achievements in the recent ICC events for Team India.

