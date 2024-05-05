WATCH: Virat Kohli bows down to Dinesh Karthik as he hands over the orange cap to the former RCB Captain

Dinesh Karthik handed over the orange cap to Virat Kohli, which he gracefully accepted while bowing down to the wicket-keeper batter.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s former captain Virat Kohli has been in remarkable form in the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier league and has consistently been a match winner and the back of the team. The attacking top order batter is currently running in the race to wear the orange cap for the IPL 2024 and is currently the leading run scorer in the tournament.

In a neck to neck competition with the Chennai Super Kings Skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli recently overthrew Him to once again wear the orange cap after his attacking knock against Gujarat Titans in the team’s recently concluded match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last night. In the game, RCB won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first while dismissing them at a low total of 147 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opening batters, Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis scored 42 and 64 runs respectively off 27 and 23 deliveries respectively, leading the team towards the much-needed win. After the match, the team’s finisher Dinesh Karthik handed over the orange cap to Virat Kohli, which he gracefully accepted while going down to the wicket-keeper batter.

Dinesh Karthik lauds Virat Kohli for his Attacking Performance against Gujarat Titans

In the post match presentation, Dinesh Karthik took a cheeky dig at the RCB middle order as they promptly lost wickets making the wicket-keeper batter rush towards the field as he enjoyed his tea and coffee.

“Started with a cup of tea and then after about 4 overs, I had my first cappuccino. I thought I wasn't going to bat. I wasn't padded up, I wasn't mentally ready, I was just chilling. And then, things happened and then I had to pad up. I was a touch late but I just managed to make it. It's a very different sort of pressure, it's one thing chasing down totals in an interesting way and all you need to think about is hitting boundaries. But if there's a lot of time and you need to make sure that playing sensibly is also the need of the hour, then your basic cricketing skills come through, how you are able to hit boundaries without taking risks. Over a period of time, that's been my strength, so I backed myself to that”, Karthik said.

The wicket-keeper batter further hailed Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis for their attacking batting style to lead RCB towards the win within 13.4 overs.

DK added, “The way Faf and Virat batted, I don't think you could have played some kind of shots if you were batting first. Also, the skill that both of them have, I enjoyed how they went about things.”

With this 4-wicket win, RCB has climbed to the number seven position of the IPL 2024 points table after a long win drought in the initial matches of the tournament.