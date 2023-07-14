Watch: Virat Kohli's funny reaction after hitting first boundary in Dominica Test

The Indian batting great offered a hilarious reaction after finally breaking the shackles and finding his first boundary of the innings on Day 2.

With the track at Windsor Park beginning to offer more turn off the straight and bounce to the spinners, Virat Kohli had to really dig deep into resolves at the start of his innings in the Dominica Test on Day 2 against the West Indies.

Undergoing a sustained strife in what is practically the twilight of his illustrious career, Kohli had his struggles accentuated by the nature of the surface in Roseau and a Caribbean attack mindful of its limitations on a dry pitch, operating on defensive fields and tight lines on both sides of the wicket.

It meant the Indian batting great had to snail walk into his innings during the third session of play, batting 80 balls for his first 25 runs in a partnership with debutant centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal. The bonafide legend couldn't hit a boundary until that point.

Good thing, however, was that Kohli didn't let the grind result in frustration and was willing to apply patience, and even made fun of his inability to squeeze one through the gap until the 81st ball of his stay. He offered a hilarious reaction when the moment finally arrived.

Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction for first four in Dominica Test

Facing Jomel Warrican for a rare full-pitcher from the left-arm spinner dished out well outside the off-stump, Virat Kohli got the chance to finally free his arms and smashed it past the short cover fielder for a boundary.

The batter wore a relieved about look about him as he did and gave the cameramen a funny reaction to present to the viewers, waving his right hand in celebration for the boundary while erupting himself in a wide grin that pleased everyone, including the commentators.

Calling it a night! That celebration by @imVkohli after hitting his first boundary on the 81st ball.

.

.#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/4SjNLZCMhx — FanCode (@FanCode) July 13, 2023



The voice of West Indies cricket Ian Bishop also couldn't help but laugh his heart out over Kohli's child-like jubilation for those four runs, especially when the right-hander even raised his hand to the Indian dressing room and got them involved in fun made at his own expense.

Kohli ultimately finished play 36 not out off 96 deliveries with Jaiswal continuing his marathon knock and India leading the hosts by 162 runs in the opening Test.