Watch: Kohli drops, Pant catches - Juggling catch from Rishabh Pant after Virat Kohli's drop

The former skipper and the wicketkeeper were involved in an amusing juggle up that thankfully ended well for the Indian team in desperate need of a wicket.

After a session of hard grind with the ball, India finally got on board on the penultimate day of the Chattogram Test in a catching moment that saw Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant juggle up but ultimately ensuring a wicket for their team.

As Umesh Yadav got Bangladesh's well-set opening batter Najmul Hossain Shanto edging behind, the ball went straight into the hands of first-slip Kohli. But the former skipper ended up dropping it for once.

Thankfully for India, though, the ball looped up and went near wicketkeeper Pant, who was ready to take the rebound after making quick adjustment and diving on his back, taking the catch inches off the turf.

The moment brought a sigh of relief on the faces of Umesh, stand-in skipper KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian fielding unit as somehow despite the Virat Kohli mishap, Pant ensured his team didn't miss the wicket-taking opportunity, which arrived after a frustrating wicket-less first session.

The Pant-Kohli juggle up

The catching opportunity arrived at the start of the 47th over in the Bangladeshi fourth-innings batting effort. Chasing the mammoth 513-run target, the hosts fought their way to 124 without a wicket on the board until Shanto, having made an impressive fifty, lost his concentration.

The left-hander played at a wide delivery and ended up outside edging a ball towards the slip region. Present there alone, Kohli missed the catching chance as he lost his balance just a bit. The ball, however, rebounded towards wicketkeeper Pant, who then took an excellent reflex catch with a timely dive.



The catch would've been a cause of relief for Kohli, knowing pretty well he couldn't have afford to drop the catch after a barren run of play for his team's bowling unit. Amusingly, it was Pant who came to his rescue, after multiple instances during his captaincy tenure when the keeper and skipper's exciting nature got the better of them and resulted in funny DRS interventions on the field.

For Umesh, the wicket was well deserved after a marathon spell in the first session where he put in the hard yards without any rewards.