Virat Kohli silenced the crowd after taking a sharp catch off Nitish Kumar Reddy’s bowling to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne on the second delivery of the 34th over.
WATCH
December 15, 2024 - 10:30 am

Virat Kohli Silences Crowd by Putting Finger on His Lips After Taking a Fine Catch in the Slip [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Kohli immediately put a finger on his lips and looked towards the Aussie crowd, which was wild and loud.

Virat Kohli silenced the crowd after taking a sharp catch off Nitish Kumar Reddy’s bowling to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne on the second delivery of the 34th over.

Virat Kohli silenced the crowd after taking a sharp catch off Nitish Kumar Reddy’s bowling to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne on the second delivery of the 34th over. It was sheer aggression from Kohli, who was pumped up after taking a good catch.

Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Labuschagne went for a flashy drive but could only get a thick outside edge. Kohli immediately flew to his right and took a sharp catch to send the batter back as the fielder was pumped up.

Kohli immediately put a finger on his lips and looked towards the Aussie crowd, which was wild and loud. He asked them to keep silent since India had taken a big wicket, giving it back to the Australians.

Also Read: Three Indian Pacers Leave Indian Camp Amidst Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Earlier, he had also taken a fine catch of Nathan McSweeney and was in the game right from the start. Australia generally bring the best out of Kohli, and the team would want him to be charged up since it will also allow him to churn out terrific batting performances.

Steve Smith and Travis Head put on a century stand

After losing Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket, Steve Smith and Travis Head steadied the ship and put on a fabulous partnership to put Australia back on track. Like always, Head was the aggressor and put the pressure back on India.

Meanwhile, Smith continued to struggle in patches but slowly found his groove as the two put on a century stand. Both batters soon started playing their shots, and the southpaw completed another hundred to pile the agony on the Indian team.

India wanted to keep the pressure on after Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket by dismissing a few more batters in quick succession, but that didn’t happen. Australia are in the driver’s seat and are aiming for a big score as India continue to look for wickets.

To make a comeback, India would want a flurry of wickets to keep Australia in check. At the moment, Australia look set to bat India out of the game by posting a massive total on the board in the first innings.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Marnus Labuschagne
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Steve Smith
Travis Head
Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma dropped a fairly simple catch of Travis Head on the third delivery of the 72nd over.

Rohit Sharma’s Costly Drop Gives a Massive reprieve to Travis Head in Brisbane Test [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma was late to react, and by the time he reached the ball, it slipped out of his hands.
WATCH
15/12/2024

‘That is dumb’ – Aussies dig into Mohammed Siraj for flawed strategy that Travis Head capitalises on

Clearly, India were again flustered by the counterattack by Head, who again came with all guns blazing.
WATCH
15/12/2024
Mohammed Siraj went to flip the bails towards the striker’s end after the second delivery of the 33rd over to bring some luck for India.

Mohammed Siraj Swaps Bails Only for Marnus Labuschagne To Put Them Back in Their Original Position, Still Loses His Wicket [WATCH]

It was all about mind games played by Siraj, and that bail-swapping was probably running in Labuschagne’s mind, leading to an unfortunate dismissal.
WATCH
15/12/2024
Kane Williamson bizarre dismissal

Kane Williamson Kicks Ball Onto His Own Stumps, Gets Dismissed in One of the Most Bizarre Dismissals in Cricket [WATCH]

Williamson was looking well-settled on 44 when the incident happened.
WATCH
14/12/2024

‘Nahi Ho Raha Swing, Kahi Bhi Kar Lo’ – Jasprit Bumrah Unhappy With the Lack of Movement With the New Ball in Brisbane Test [WATCH]

Earlier, the Indian bowlers were unhappy with the ball and gave it to the umpire to check it, who returned it once the ball passed the gauge.
WATCH
14/12/2024
Mohammed Siraj was booed heavily by the Aussie fans at The Gabba when he came to bowl during the second over of the first innings.

Mohammed Siraj gets booed by the Brisbane crowd after altercation with Travis Head [WATCH]

He was also subjected to such boos in the previous game in Adelaide after his altercation with Travis Head that heated the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.
WATCH
14/12/2024
