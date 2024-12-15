Virat Kohli Silences Crowd by Putting Finger on His Lips After Taking a Fine Catch in the Slip [WATCH]

Kohli immediately put a finger on his lips and looked towards the Aussie crowd, which was wild and loud.

Virat Kohli silenced the crowd after taking a sharp catch off Nitish Kumar Reddy’s bowling to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne on the second delivery of the 34th over. It was sheer aggression from Kohli, who was pumped up after taking a good catch.

Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Labuschagne went for a flashy drive but could only get a thick outside edge. Kohli immediately flew to his right and took a sharp catch to send the batter back as the fielder was pumped up.

Kohli immediately put a finger on his lips and looked towards the Aussie crowd, which was wild and loud. He asked them to keep silent since India had taken a big wicket, giving it back to the Australians.

Earlier, he had also taken a fine catch of Nathan McSweeney and was in the game right from the start. Australia generally bring the best out of Kohli, and the team would want him to be charged up since it will also allow him to churn out terrific batting performances.

India's man with the golden arm! 😍



Nitish Kumar Reddy breaks a flourishing partnership as Marnus Labuschagne departs! 👏#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 3rd Test, Day 2, LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/p6wNCCZuTp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 15, 2024

Steve Smith and Travis Head put on a century stand

After losing Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket, Steve Smith and Travis Head steadied the ship and put on a fabulous partnership to put Australia back on track. Like always, Head was the aggressor and put the pressure back on India.

Meanwhile, Smith continued to struggle in patches but slowly found his groove as the two put on a century stand. Both batters soon started playing their shots, and the southpaw completed another hundred to pile the agony on the Indian team.

India wanted to keep the pressure on after Marnus Labuschagne’s wicket by dismissing a few more batters in quick succession, but that didn’t happen. Australia are in the driver’s seat and are aiming for a big score as India continue to look for wickets.

To make a comeback, India would want a flurry of wickets to keep Australia in check. At the moment, Australia look set to bat India out of the game by posting a massive total on the board in the first innings.

