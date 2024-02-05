Watch: Former RCB star engages in heated battle in ILT20

Waqar Salamkheil gave an aggressive stare to Wanindu Hasaranga to which the latter responded with a few words.

Sri Lanka legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga had a heated exchange with Afghanistan chinaman bowler Waqar Salamkheil on Sunday’s (February 4) ILT20 match between MI Emirates and Desert Vipers played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The incident took place when Salamkheil came in to bowl his first over of the match right after the powerplay. In the last ball of the over, Hasaranga looked to swipe on the leg-side and got an under edge which was well taken by the wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran. Salamkheil was seen to be aggressively staring at the eyes of the batter which Hasaranga didn’t like and had a few words to say to him.

At the end of the over, Desert Vipers were 45-6 in 7 overs in their pursuit of chasing down 189 runs. Earlier, MI Emirates scored 188-5 with the help of a half-century from Kusal Perera (65 off 46) and handy contributions from Ambati Rayudu & Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran smashed 4 sixes in his innings of 39 from just 15 balls. In response, none of the Vipers batters got going and they were 82-7 at one stage. With the help of a half-century from Ali Naseer (63 off 47) and useful contributions from Azam Khan and Luke Wood, they got to a total of 158/8.

Eventually, they lost the game by 30 runs. The win further solidified MI Emirates’ position at the top of the table while the Vipers are at 4th spot.