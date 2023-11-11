WATCH: David Warner dismissed by controversial catch, Najmul Shanto drops ball while celebration

During the 2023 ODI World Cup fixture between Bangladesh and Australia, Australian opener David Warner was caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto at mid-on. The left-handed batter, departed after scoring 53 runs off 61 balls comprising of six boundaries. The catch, however, became controversial as Shanto initially had control of the ball for a sufficient period but lost it when attempting an early celebration.

The dismissal occurred in the 23rd over of Australia's innings when Mustafizur Rahman delivered a fuller-length ball. Warner while attempting to chip the ball over the infield, was deceived by the late dip, playing the shot early and handing a straightforward catch to Shanto at mid-on.

Following Warner's departure, the Australian dugout expressed dissatisfaction with the dismissal. Warner himself questioned the fourth umpire, prompting Marnus Labuschagne to present the footage on a laptop for review. Ultimately, the matter was resolved.

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) law 33.3 of cricket: “The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.”

Similar incident has happened in the past

Mustafizur Rahman's successful delivery not only dismissed Warner but also ended the 120-run partnership for the second wicket between Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

This incident drew parallels to a similar occurrence in the 1999 World Cup semifinal between Australia and South Africa. Herschelle Gibbs took a catch at mid-wicket, dismissing Steve Waugh, but lost control of the ball during premature celebrations, resulting in the catch being considered a drop.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shaheen Afridi bowls a reverse swinging yorker to dismiss Ben Stokes

Having already secured a spot in the semifinals, Australia is scheduled to play against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16. In contrast, Bangladesh needs to finish in the top seven to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.