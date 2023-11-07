WATCH: Azmatullah Omarzai destroys David Warner's wicket with a beauty

Azmatullah Omarzai showcased his prowess by dismissing David Warner, plunging Australia into a challenging situation during the chase in the ongoing clash between Afghanistan and Australia in 2023 ODI World Cup. These deliveries exemplified the all-rounder's exceptional skill, a consistent feature of his performance throughout this World Cup. This remarkable display of bowling has positioned Afghanistan favorably for a potential victory over Australia and a spot in the semifinals.

In pursuit of a formidable 292, Australia faced a disastrous start, losing four wickets within the powerplay.

The new ball has consistently exhibited significant swing throughout the tournament, particularly under the floodlights. This has provided an advantage to the fast bowlers during the powerplay. Azmatullah Omarzai with his precise accuracy, proved to be a formidable challenge for the Australian batters.

Omarzai opted for an aggressive approach

Azmatullah had previously troubled Warner in the early stages of his spell. When Warner faced him again in a subsequent over, he opted for an aggressive approach to unsettle the bowler. However, this tactic proved unsuccessful. Azmatullah maintained an optimal length, leading Warner to attempt a forceful shot across the line, only to completely miss the ball.

The ball went on to crash into the stumps, sending Warner back to the pavilion. On the following delivery, Azmatullah marginally shortened his length, causing the ball to deviate after landing. Josh Inglis, playing it with intensity away from his body, produced an outside edge and was also sent back to the pavilion.

The ball swiftly found its way to the first slip, where Ibrahim Zadran completed a commendable catch. This start was nothing short of perfection for Afghanistan, firmly establishing their dominance in the match.

