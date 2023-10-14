WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah castles Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan collapses for 191

Following Rohit Sharma's decision to introduce Bumrah after the 30th over, he spearheaded a collapse in the Pakistani batting lineup.

Jasprit Bumrah has rediscovered his peak form, delivering a potentially game-changing performance against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The talismanic pacer showcased impressive speed and precision with the new ball, although he didn't secure any dismissals initially. Upon skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to introduce him after the 30th over, Bumrah spearheaded a collapse in the Pakistani batting lineup.

In the 33rd over, Kuldeep Yadav secured two crucial dismissals. Despite this, Mohammad Rizwan continued to build momentum and was edging towards his half-century at the other end. It was then that Bumrah unleashed a deceptive off-cutter, catching Rizwan off guard and dismantling his stumps on the final delivery of the 34th over to send the wicketkeeper-batter back to the pavilion on 49.

However, Bumrah was far from over. Throughout the World Cup, his lengths have been consistently impeccable, often leveraging his exceptional skills to claim wickets. Against Shadab Khan, he pitched one just outside off, inducing a sharp inward movement that eluded Khan's defense and disturbed the stumps. Given Khan's current struggle for form, this exceptional delivery from the Indian pacer concluded his brief innings.

Indian bowlers curb Pakistan to 191

Indian bowlers fired in unison to dismiss Pakistan for 191 in their marquee World Cup clash here on Saturday. The fast-bowling trio of Jaspirt Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya took a couple of wickets each. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with two wickets apiece as Pakistan were bowled out in 42.5 overs.

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls while Mohammad Rizwan made 49 off 69 balls. From 155 for two, Pakistan collapsed to 191 all out.

Best Ball of The World Cup by Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah striked again and removed Shadab.



Shadab Khan b Bumrah 2(5) - 171/7 in 35.2 ov.

