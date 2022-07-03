Watch: Crazy Kashmir crowd mobs Abdul Samad for selfie

All-rounder Abdul Samad was greeted with a large, passionate home ground, with each fan looking to capture a moment with their hero in a selfie.

Samad was one of Sunrieres Hyderabad’s retentions ahead of IPL 2022.

Abdul Samad has already become a known entity among cricket fans, after having showcased his brilliant ball-striking skills with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The all-rounder, who plays for his home-team Kashmir in domestic cricket, was seen surrounded with a huge number of local fans in a video surfaced Saturday, July 7.

The 20-year-old was playing in Srinagar, and a huge crowd gathered to see him in action, and was chased by them for a selfie for a fairly long distance till the venue.

A journalist put on the clip, stating, “This is a glimpse of cricket craze in Kashmir! Abdul Samad was playing in Srinagar today and this is how people ran in to take a selfie with him. There were countless people watching the match.”

Watch the video here:

This is a glimpse of cricket craze in #Kashmir! Abdul Samad was playing in Srinagar today and this is how people ran in to take a selfie with him. There were countless people watching the match



pic.twitter.com/xIfJMLR0Jc — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) July 2, 2022



Samad first rose to fame during his maiden IPL season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2020, and had scored 111 runs at a strike-rate of 170.77 in the team’s run to the playoffs. His form dipped in 2021, but was still one of SRH’s three retentions ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auctions, alongside skipper Kane Williamson and speedster Umran Malik. However, he played just two games in the season, registering scores of 4 and a first-ball duck, and was dropped thereafter.

Overall, the all-rounder, who also bowls right-arm wrist spin, has played 13 first-class, 16 List A and 42 T20 games till date respectively.