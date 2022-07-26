WATCH: Crowd chants ‘DK, DK’ in front of Murali Vijay at TNPL 2022, opener reacts

A video of the crowd chanting Dinesh Karthik’s name with Murali Vijay fielding at the boundary ropes during a TNPL 2022 game has been doing the rounds on social media.

Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay have a history together, off the field.

Murali Vijay, having last played for India in December 2018 and an IPL game back in 2020, recently grabbed headlines with his sparkling 66-ball 121 in a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 game for Ruby Trichy Warriors against the Nellai Royal Kings earlier this month.

That remains the highest individual score of the competition thus far, and Vijay is currently the fifth highest-run scorer in the tournament with 224 runs at 56, despite having played just four games (six of the top-seven in the list have played seven games each).

However, there has been another incident from the field that has been doing the rounds on social media. During one of Warriors’ earlier games in the tournament, Vijay, who was fielding at the boundary, was greeted by ‘DK, DK’ chants by the crowd in the background. The crowd continued to utter Dinesh Karthik’s name to grab the attention of the former Tamil Nadu skipper and India opener. Vijay was initially seen clapping, and then joined his hands together at the crowd, urging them to stop.

Watch the video here:

The history between the two players is well documented. Nikita Vanjara, Karthik’s first wife, allegedly had an affair with Vijay, and later went on to marry him after separating from the former. Karthik then married Dipika Pallikal, one of India’s finest squash players, in 2015.

The two players had last played together for India during India’s first two Tests of five-match series in England in 2018. Vijay, who scored 3,982 runs at 38.29 with 12 hundreds from 61 Tests, was dropped after a series of low scores after India’s 2018-19 tour of Australia, and has never represented the country since.

Part of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL winning teams in 2010 and 2011, Vijay last played in the tournament back in 2020.

Karthik, meanwhile, has made a comeback to the T20I side following his brilliance at IPL 2022, and has made a solid claim to travel with the team for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.



