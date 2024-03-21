WATCH: Glenn Maxwell hilariously imitates Virat Kohli in the RCB nets ahead of IPL 2024 opener

Glenn Maxwell was seen imitating Virat Kohli's shots and his glove adjustments in a practice session at Chepauk.

After the RCB inbox event at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, RCB team reached Chennai for the IPL 2024 opening match against Chennai Super Kings. The preparations started in full flow for RCB, with the aim to replicate the achievement of their Women's team, which clinched the WPL 2024 title a few days ago.

The whole team was seen in the practice session with a no. of star players like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell in the spotlight. RCB has a star-studded batting line-up with Du Plessis, Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar and Maxwell in the top five..They have the likes of Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Siraj in the bowling department.

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell hilariously imitates Virat Kohli in the RCB nets

During the practice session, every player was seen giving his best and were enjoying with each other. In a hilarious video, Glenn Maxwell was seen imitating Virat Kohli in the nets. While Kohli was busy batting in the nets, Maxwell, standing behind Kohli outside the nets, copied his style to perfection.

Maxwell mimicked Kohli's trigger movement and his style of standing at the crease..He then copied Kohli's trademark cover-drive and his glove adjustment. The Aussie allrounder was also seen applauding Kohli for his wonderful shots

Mohammed Siraj was standing alongside Maxwell and both were seen to be having a lot of fun together. The video has gone viral on social media.

RCB have a strong batting order but their bowling department seems light. With the addition of Cameron Green, they have fixed their allrounder's issue. Their designated finisher, Dinesh Karthik, is set to play his last IPL season this year. They lack a quality spinner in their bowling line-up, which can be a problem.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru begin their IPL 2024 campaign with an away game at Chennai. Then, they will play three home games on the trot at Bengaluru before moving to Jaipur for an away fixture.

