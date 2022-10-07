WATCH: Graeme Swann goes berserk after taking crowd catch at European Cricket Championship  

Graeme Swann plucked a fine crowd catch at the ongoing European Cricket Championship 2022 on Thursday, October 6, much to the amusement of himself and the rest present at the venue.

It was Swann’s second crowd catch of the day.

Graeme Swann showcased his athleticism and passion for cricket, this time from beyond the boundary, bagging a fine crowd catch at the ongoing European Cricket Championship 2022. The moment occurred in a Group D game - the 14th of the competition - between Italy and Switzerland on Thursday, October 6.

Italy left-handed opener Rajmani Sandhu tonked one off right-arm quick Jai Sinh over the cow-corner boundary, and Swann, stationed behind the hoardings dived across to snaffle a catch and run around in celebration. Swann’s celebratory run was reminiscent of that of South Africa’s Imran Tahir, and he did a complete round much to the amusement of all present at the venue. The on-air commentators noted that it was Swann’s second catch of the day.

Italy scored 168/2 in 10 overs, with each of their top three Sandhu, Amir Sharif and skipper Baljit Singh scoring quickfire fifties. Switzerland could manage just 102/7 in response to go down by 51 runs.

Swann bagged 255 wickets for England in 60 Tests and was a key part of the side’s back-to-back Ashes winning teams in 2009 and 2010/11. He picked 104 wickets in 79 ODIs and 51 in 29 T20Is, while playing his part in England’s 2010 T20 World Cup win in the West Indies under Paul Collingwood.

The 43-year-old was a part of the Legends League Cricket 2022 in India, wherein he represented the Gujarat Giants outfit led by Virender Sehwag. He bagged six wickets at 24.83 at an economy of 7.84, while also scoring 45 runs lower down the order with a highest of 26, with the team finishing third in the points table, before losing to Bhilwara Kings in the qualifier.

