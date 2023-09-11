WATCH: Hardik Pandya puzzles Babar Azam with inseaming beauty

The ball exhibited a subtle movement in the air just before pitching, conjuring true magic.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, Hardik Pandya delivered a decisive blow by dismissing the world number one ODI batter, Babar Azam. With a well-executed hard-length delivery, the Indian all-rounder outfoxed the Pakistan skipper, clean-bowling him through the gate.

In the 11th over of Pakistan's innings, Pandya unleashed a full-ish delivery targeting the off-stump line. Babar Azam misjudged the delivery, attempting to push it towards the off-side but he was off-balance in his execution. As a result, he lost his stumps after scoring just 10 runs.

Pandya displayed evident jubilation upon claiming the wicket of the Pakistan team's captain. Throughout his 24-ball stint at the crease, the Pakistan skipper seemed to lack his usual form. Given the monumental target of 357, Pakistan required a more substantial contribution from their captain.

WHAT A DELIVERY BY HARDIK PANDYA.



He cleaned up Babar Azam - Incredible, Hardik! pic.twitter.com/vL944RKLgv — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 11, 2023

IND v PAK currently halted due to rains

Pandya came perilously close to dismissing Mohammad Rizwan on the following delivery. A blistering hard-length delivery beat him, brushing his pads before reaching wicketkeeper KL Rahul. India opted for a DRS review, but it confirmed that Rizwan was neither out LBW nor caught behind.

In his initial over, Pandya bowled with formidable intensity, conceding only one run while securing a wicket. Unfortunately, just as his spell's inaugural over concluded, rain interrupted proceedings at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Umpires promptly directed groundsmen to shield the field as players retreated to the dressing room.

ALSO READ: Pakistan's Khalid Latif sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by Netherlands court for inciting violence

Presently, Pakistan stands at 44/2 after 11 overs. A minimum of 20 overs must be bowled for the DLS method to be applicable. In the event that further play is impeded, the match will culminate without a result, with both India and Pakistan garnering one point each."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.