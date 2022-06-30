Watch: Hilarious Hasan Ali tries to wrestle umpire into lifting finger after futile appeal in intra squad game

Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali was seen trying to force the umpire to raise his finger after a leg-before appeal got rejected in Pakistan’s intra-squad red-ball game.

Pakistan are gearing up for their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka next month.

Pakistan’s Test team members are currently participating in an intra-squad practice match ahead of their upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka.

In a light on-field moment, Hasan Ali was seen forcing the umpire to raise his finger to rule out all-rounder Agha Salman Ali, after a failed leg-before appeal. Ali bowled a ball on a length angling in, and the batter missed his flick while shuffling across to be struck on the pads. The bowler went in appeal along with next of his teammates, and the umpire ruled it not-out, with the ball seemingly missing the leg-stump with the angle.

However, Ali continued to appeal, and walked at the umpire while at it, before trying to wrestle him into lifting his finger. The fielders, batters and umpire were all in smiles.

Watch the hilarious incident here (from 00:21 onwards):

Ali is a crucial part of Pakistan’s 18-member team for their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, featuring two Tests. The right-arm quick hasn’t had the best of times in the longest format this year, and could bag just two wickets at 96 in the two Tests against Australia at home in March.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who last played a Test in August 2021, returns to the setup after having missed the action with finger injury. Agha Salman has earned a call-up, while former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and seamer Naseem Shah were other notable inclusions.

Sarfaraz top-scored with 48 for his side in the practice game, after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had struck a sublime 134 before retiring.

Pakistan will play a three-day warm-up game against Sri Lanka Board President’s XI from July 11, before the first Test in Galle begins on July 16, followed by the second in Colombo from July 24.



