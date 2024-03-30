WATCH: Hilarious moment between Cameron Green and Virat Kohli during RCB vs KKR match

RCB players Cameron Green and Virat Kohli were involved in a partnership of 65 runs, which steadied RCB's innings after they lost an early wicket.

When Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Kolkata Knight Riders at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was expected to be a close contest given the history between these two teams. But KKR proved to be too good at the end as they chased down RCB's target with 3.1 overs to spare.

After put into bat first, RCB scored 182/6, thanks to Virat Kohli's 83* off 59 balls (4 fours and 4 sixes). Along with Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik also played crucial cameos. In reply, KKR chased down the target in just 16.5 overs. The visiting team came out all guns blazing with 85 runs on the board in the powerplay.

Sunil Narine scored a blistering 47 off 22 balls with Phil Salt giving him good company. The upcoming batters Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer continued the momentum and helped KKR cruise to the target in style..Venkatesh scored the only half-century for KKR in the match.

WATCH: Hilarious moment between Cameron Green and Virat Kohli

bunch of kids 😭🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/4IdgUV5EIg — a | captain gill era (@91atgabba) March 29, 2024

During the mid-innings break, RCB players Cameron Green and Virat Kohli were involved in a hilarious incident that left everyone in splits. Green was supposed to give the Orange Cap to Kohli and then wait for an interview of his own. But the allrounder mistakenly walked away after giving the cap and microphone to Kohli.

Kohli found a funny side of it and was surprised that he has been handed over the microphone, as it was Green who was supposed to give the interview. Cameron Green later came back and took back the microphone from Kohli and both shared a laugh. Commentator Ian Bishop too found it funny saying, "It's a relay downstairs."

Telegram Group Join Now

WATCH: Virat Kohli unleashes his magical wrists to send Mitchell Starc's delivery into the stands

After RCB lost their captain Faf du Plessis early, Green and Kohli stitched together a vital partnership for the team. Virat Kohli and Cameron Green were involved in a second-wicket partnership of 65 runs from 42 balls. Green scored 33 of just 21 balls.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.