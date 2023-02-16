Watch: Joe Root gets out caught in slips after reverse-sweep goes wrong; fans troll Bazball

The Brendon McCullum-inspired 'Bazball' tactic seemed to have gotten to the head of even England's traditionally sedate modern-day giant Joe Root, who was seen getting out caught in slips while reverse-sweeping a pacer.

Yes, you read that right. Playing against New Zealand on Day 1 of the first Test on Thursday (February 16), Root wasn't even set in the middle when he shaped up to execute a reverse-sweep against veteran quick Neil Wagner.

Gauging the batter's move early, Wagner shrewdle threw the ball a little wider off his reach, which meant insignificant timing and no space to get underneath the ball and loft it over.

As it transpired, Joe Root could only find the splice of his willow and hit the ball straight to the slip cordon, where Daryl Mitchell took an exceptional diving catch.

Joe Root gets caught reverse-sweeping in a Test

The bizarre dismissal was seen off the second ball of the 28th over. Joe Root was batting on 14* off 21 balls at the time, not really set at the crease. But England's persistent adaptation to the ultraggressive means under coach McCullum compelled even the classy right-hander to try something extraordinary.

Out came a reverse-sweep, which Wagner sighted early and delivered the ball wide outside the off-stump. It denied Root the chance to get underneath the ball and elevate it over the slip cordon.

The batter could only find a thick edge which flew towards wide first-slip Mitchell, who moved swiftly to his right and took a wonderful diving catch. It was a brilliant take since the pink ball used for the D/N Test was flying despite insignificant contact off Root's bat.

Lightning doesn't strike twice for Joe Root 😔



And just like that England are 154/4... #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/uQ1gA6tcet — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 16, 2023

While Mitchell's grab was pleasing to the eyes, Root's dismissal didn't offer the best of outlooks for England's newfound approach, especially when the former skipper happens to be their most robust player, capable of stitching a long innings playing in the traditional manner.

Root was also short of runs in the recent series in Pakistan, which made it even more baffling for him to go down this route. It wasn't the first time he was seen sweeping since McCullum has come on board but at some point, he was bound to pay the price for the double-edged sword.