WATCH: Extraordinary! Jordan Cox recovers brilliantly to pull off an incredible boundary save in T20 Blast

Kent’s Jordan Cox made a brilliant boundary save during the side’s opening fixture of the T20 Blast 2022 against Somerset in Canterbury on Wednesday.

Rilee Rossouw starred with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 81 off 54, to guide Somerset to a solid eight-wicket win with five balls to spare.

The 20th edition of the T20 Blast, England’s premier domestic T20 competition, got underway on Wednesday, and the two games played on the opening day have already seen some brilliant moments on the field.

In the first South Group fixture between 2021 finalists Kent and Somerset, Jordan Cox pulled off an outstanding fielding effort at the cow corner region to deprive Rilee Rossouw of what looked like a certain boundary.

With 61 required off 34 in a run-chase of 163, Rossouw heaved a full-toss from Afghanistan wrist-spinner Qais Ahmad in the vacant cow corner region, and Cox, known for his acrobatic fielding skills, sprinted across to his right from deep mid-wicket and dived to make a stop. However, the ball dribbled towards the rope as he made contact, and the 21-year-old, still in motion, managed to pull it back into play successfully to save two runs.

😱 @jjordancox's reactions continue to stun us



This is some save on the boundary!

Somerset eventually sealed the chase with eight wickets and five balls remaining, with Rossouw (81* off 54) and Tom Abell (48* off 29) being the chief contributors. Earlier, Jack Leaning’s 43-ball 72* propelled Kent to 162/6 after having opted to bat. Cox, the Player of the Match in last year’s final, could contribute just 11.

In the other game of the day, Joe Root-led Yorkshire defeated Worcestershire by seven wickets at Headingley.