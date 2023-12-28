WATCH: Kagiso Rabada makes Rohit Sharma his bunny for 7th time in Test cricket

Returning to Test cricket in South Africa after five years, Rohit Sharma could only manage scores of 5 and 0.

Rohit Sharma's challenging performance in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa persisted, with the India captain being dismissed for a duck in the third over of the second innings on Day 3 in Centurion. Facing a formidable delivery from Kagiso Rabada, Rohit Sharma's stumps were disturbed, marking another disappointing moment for India in the match.

The sound of the ball striking the top of the off-stump was disheartening for Rohit Sharma, who appeared dismayed following consecutive failures with the bat in his maiden Test as captain in the rainbow nation. In the first innings, Rohit Sharma had been dismissed for a mere 5 runs while attempting a pull shot against the express pacer.

Regrettably, in the second innings, Rohit Sharma fell victim to an almost unplayable delivery. Kagiso Rabada, armed with the red ball, induced an inward angle before the ball straightened upon hitting the seam. Rohit found himself beaten on the outside edge as the ball crashed into the stumps.

Rohit Sharma's poor record in rainbow nation continues

Returning to Test cricket in South Africa after a five years, Rohit Sharma managed scores of 5 and 0. This marked the seventh instance where Rabada had dismissed him in Test cricket, making the Proteas pacer the second-most successful bowler against Rohit in the longest format, following Nathan Lyon.

Rohit Sharma's track record in Test cricket in South Africa has been challenging, with the seasoned batter perennially struggling against the bounce and pace on Rainbow Nation pitches. His initial tour to the country after his resurgence as an opener in 2019 did not commence on a positive note.

Adding to India's woes, South African pacers extended their dominance as Nandre Burger dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 5, leaving India at 13 for 2. This setback followed after India conceded a 163-run first innings lead, propelled by Dean Elgar's impressive 185 and Marco Jansen's unbeaten 84.

Kagiso Rabada dismisses Rohit Sharma.



